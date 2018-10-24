Fan reveals call from John Terry

  • From the section Chelsea

Chelsea fan Joe Davies tells BBC Sport how captain John Terry phoned him up to reassure him after Blues fans were criticised by manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho complained about a lack of atmosphere during the 2-1 home win over QPR, so Davies wrote to the Chelsea skipper on social media to make the case for cheaper tickets for young fans and a designated standing area to improve support at Stamford Bridge.

Davies, 18, says he never expected Terry, who he describes as "Chelsea through-and-through" to call him back, but was reassured that the club are trying to change things.

Top videos

Top Stories

England all-rounder Ben Stokes
  • From the section Cricket
Premier League alternative awards
  • From the section Football
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  • From the section Football
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
  • From the section Athletics
Former Premier League player
  • From the section Football
Joshua, Ruiz and Wilder
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments