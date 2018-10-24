Chelsea fan Joe Davies tells BBC Sport how captain John Terry phoned him up to reassure him after Blues fans were criticised by manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho complained about a lack of atmosphere during the 2-1 home win over QPR, so Davies wrote to the Chelsea skipper on social media to make the case for cheaper tickets for young fans and a designated standing area to improve support at Stamford Bridge.

Davies, 18, says he never expected Terry, who he describes as "Chelsea through-and-through" to call him back, but was reassured that the club are trying to change things.