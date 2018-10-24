Benik Afobe scores twice as MK Dons edge League One rivals Port Vale in a seven-goal FA Cup first-round thriller.

Ben Reeves hit the bar before his Dons team-mate Jordan Spence deflected an Adam Yates cross into his own goal.

Afobe beat keeper Chris Neal in a one-on-one to level, with Carl Baker's 25-yard shot putting the visitors ahead.

Dany N'Guessan steered home an equaliser, only for Afobe to score from the spot and set Danny Green up before N'Guessan added a second of his own.

Commentary from BBC Radio Stoke.