Weston-super-Mare's moment in the spotlight was scuppered after their FA Cup first-round tie with Doncaster was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The BBC's Football Focus programme came live from the Woodspring Stadium, but the game was called off 20 minutes before the scheduled 15:00 GMT kick-off because of standing water in the goal-mouths.

The rearranged tie between Conference South Weston and League One Doncaster will take place on Tuesday, 18 November.