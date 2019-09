BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks reports on the publication of a Fifa investigation that clears Qatar of corruption in their bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

The two-year inquiry, which was led by American lawyer Michael Garcia, reports that "for the most part the bidding process was fair and thorough", despite certain "questionable conduct".

The English FA is accused of "damaging the image of Fifa" in their courting of former CONCACAF president Jack Warner in their bid for the 2018 tournament.