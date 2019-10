Newcastle Women's keeper Laura Wareham tells BBC Look North of the circumstances behind the potential broken neck she suffered in the 3-2 defeat by Bradford.

Wareham, 21, was withdrawn from the action 20 minutes into the defeat with rib pain and went on to collapse before admission to hospital.

She has since been placed in a neck brace and had X-rays and CT scans, which showed differing levels of injury.

Her next step will be to see a neurologist on Tuesday to assess whether the neck is broken.