Watch highlights from 1995, when Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round as they lost 2-0 to Millwall in a highly-charged replay at Highbury.

George Graham's side - who would reach that season's Uefa Cup Winners' Cup final - fell behind to Mark Beard's early strike and could not find an equaliser.

In added time, 18-year-old Mark Kennedy strode downfield to smash home Millwall's second goal and seal the victory.