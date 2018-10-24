On-loan Watford striker Uche Ikpeazu told BBC Radio Stoke that he dreamt of scoring a goal for his mum before netting for Crewe Alexandra in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old marked the start of his second stint with the League One club by scoring after half an hour, only for a late Rovers equaliser to spoil the show.

"I actually dreamt I would score," said Ikpeazu.

"I said to my mum 'I'm going to score a goal for you'. I owe that to her, she's the one who has stuck by me and motivates me."