Match of the Day pundit Martin Keown analyses Germany's "sweeper keeper" Manuel Neuer after their 2-1 World Cup second round win over Algeria.

The Bayern Munich stopper has been named on the three-man shortlist for the Fifa 2014 Ballon d'Or, given to the world's best footballer, alongside Real Madrid and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, and Barcelona and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Neuer went on to win the 2014 World Cup with Germany, helping his side to a 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in the final, cementing his reputation as the world's best goalkeeper.

