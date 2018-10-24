BBC Midlands Today meets Worcester City's FA Cup hero Sean Geddes, who scored a stunning "rabona" goal last weekend and works in a factory making parts for Lewis Hamilton's Formula One car.

Two goals from Geddes knocked 1987 winners Coventry City out of the FA Cup at the Ricoh Arena last month.

In his day job, the ex-Manchester United schoolboy works in a Black Country factory that makes turbo housing parts for Mercedes. He cycles to and from his job as a lathe turner every day, starting at 06:00 each morning.

On Sunday, fresh from the eye-catching "rabona" lob in the FA Trophy against Barrow last Saturday that earned him worldwide social media fame, he will be back in action for Worcester in their second-round tie at Scunthorpe.