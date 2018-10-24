Preston North End move into the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Defender Paul Huntington scored the game's only goal, firing in his fourth of the season from a ricochet after Shrewsbury failed to clear a corner.

The away side fought back and David Buchanan was forced to clear James Collins' shot off the goal line.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival pulled back Paul Gallagher but the striker blasted the resulting penalty over the bar, but North End held on to secure the win.

