Stoke fully deserved to win - Hughes

Mark Hughes thinks his Stoke City side "fully deserved the win" after the Potters beat Arsenal 3-2 in an entertaining game at the Britannia Stadium.

Peter Crouch opened the scoring after just 19 seconds, and further first half goals from Bojan and Jon Walters gave the Potters a commanding 3-0 half time lead.

Arsenal staged a stirring second-half fight-back with goals from Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey reducing the deficit before Calum Chambers was sent off, but Stoke held on to record their first win in four games.

