West Bromwich Albion defender Joleon Lescott meets his match with a 15-year-old Aston Villa fan ahead of Saturday's West Midlands derby at The Hawthorns.

During the Baggies' annual pre-Christmas visit to Birmingham Children's Hospital this week, Lescott was tackled by Villa's self-proclaimed "number one fan" Moin Younis.

BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett was there to referee as Lescott, a boyhood Villa fan, vowed to return to the hospital on Monday morning if the Baggies win.

Villa, 11th in the Premier League and unbeaten in five games, are five places and five points better off than the Baggies, who have not won in their last five matches.