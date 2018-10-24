BBC football analyst Pat Nevin looks for reasons why British football has struggled to produce 'number 10s', and asks whether the answer could lie in sporting cultural differences.

Nevin believes different countries' 'second sports' inform the way young footballers learn and play the game, with some cultures putting the emphasis on power and strength, and others prioritising movement and spatial awareness.

He also explains why Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is a model example of how to exploit space in the number 10 role.