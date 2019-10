Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is pleased at his side's "character" after a late Christian Eriksen goal gave them a 2-1 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

An early goal from Harry Kane was cancelled out by a Wilfried Bony effort just after the break before Eriksen struck with only a minute left to play.

Three of Tottenham's last four Premier League away games have seen them score a winner in the 89th minute or later.