Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Helen Skelton present a special countdown of the FA Cup's 50 Greatest Moments. Football- loving Olly Murs leads the cast looking back at the most celebrated, most shocking, most memorable moments from the greatest domestic cup competition in the world.

With contributions from FA Cup heroes Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Vinnie Jones, Gary Lineker and Ruud Gullit, plus football fans Gabby Logan, Russell Brand, Louis Tomlinson, Wretch 32 and Eliza Doolittle.

This is a live stream of BBC Three due to start at 19:00 GMT

Available to UK users only