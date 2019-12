Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock says a disallowed goal from "miles onside" James McArthur would have changed the course of his side's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions struggled to break down a resilient Palace side until David Silva scored twice after half-time, with Yaya Toure smashing a third in after a swift break.

The Eagles have won just one of their last ten Premier League away games.