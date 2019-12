Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert says his side were "brilliant for the whole game" despite losing 1-0 away at Swansea.

Lambert's men were the more dominant in the second half as the torrential rain which blighted the first eased, but they could not find an equaliser to Gylfi Sigurdsson's first half free-kick.

Villa have not won on Boxing Day since 2005, and this loss - their second in three matches - sees them drop to 13th in the table.