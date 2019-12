Swansea manager Garry Monk says his side "defended tremendously" after beating Aston Villa 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's dipping free-kick from the edge of the area gave the Swans a hard-earned win over Villa, who dominated for long periods in pouring rain.

Sigurdsson has had a hand in nine of Swansea's 15 home league goals this season.