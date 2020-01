Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says he is aiming to finish in the top 10 of the Premier League after beating West Brom 2-0.

Mame Diouf scored twice to secure back-to-back victories and move the Potters into the top half of the table.

It was also a welcome clean sheet for Stoke, who had conceded two goals in each of their last four Premier League games at the Britannia Stadium.