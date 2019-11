Manager Brendan Rodgers praises the "outstanding" Adam Lallana as the £25m forward scores twice in a 4-1 Premier League home win over Swansea.

Alberto Moreno put the Reds ahead before a Lukasz Fabianski clearance cannoned in off Lallana to make it 2-0.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored just a minute later but Lallana's second and a Jonjo Shelvey own goal gave Liverpool their second consecutive win.