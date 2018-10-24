Hughes rues penalty decisions

  • From the section Stoke

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says his side should have been awarded two penalties during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the Britannia Stadium.

Ryan Shawcross gave Stoke an early lead with a close-range volley but Radamel Falcao swept in from a corner to equalise for United. The Potters were denied a penalty when Chris Smalling appeared to handle Peter Crouch's header and Hughes also believed they should have been a spot-kick for a foul on Geoff Cameron.

Stoke have now lost only once in their last six league games.

Top videos

Top Stories

Reiss Nelson
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
South Africa opener Pieter Malan holds out his arm during day four of the second Test against England
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger
  • From the section Football
Liverpool goal
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Reiss Nelson
Video
  • From the section Football
Ryan Christie & Alfredo Morelos
  • From the section Football