Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho claims his side should have had a penalty for handball to take a 2-0 lead and seize control before they slumped to a 5-3 defeat against Spurs at White Hart Lane.

Diego Costa's tap in put Chelsea ahead, but Harry Kane levelled before Danny Rose followed up a rebound. Kane was tripped by Gary Cahill for an Andros Townsend penalty, before Kane's second and Nacer Chadli's deflected effort ensured goals from Eden Hazard and John Terry's were only consolations for the visitors.

Chelsea conceded five goals in a Premier League game for only the third time - they lost 5-1 against Liverpool in 1996, and 5-3 to Arsenal in 2011.