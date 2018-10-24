Watch Steven Gerrard's heroics for Liverpool in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham, with the Reds skipper set to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

With his side trailing 3-2 in injury time and hobbling with cramp, Gerrard thumped his second goal of the game into the bottom corner from 35 yards. Liverpool went on to win on penalties, securing their seventh and most recent FA Cup triumph.

Gerard, 34, made his Liverpool debut in November 1998, and went on to win the Champions League, Uefa Cup, Uefa Super Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups, as well as 114 England caps, in his 16 seasons at Anfield.