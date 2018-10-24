Bolton 1-0 Wigan

  • From the section FA Cup

Teenage forward Zach Clough scored on his debut to help Bolton progress to the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Championship rivals Wigan.

19-year-old Clough went one-on-one with keeper Ali Al Habsi on 76 minutes and dinked a shot over the Latics goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

And the 2013 winners were unable to find a response. It means boss Malky Mackay has now lost six of his eight games in charge of Wigan, who are second from bottom in the Championship.

Fifteenth-placed Bolton, meanwhile, continued their revival under Neil Lennon and booked their place in the fourth-round draw, which takes place on Monday.

