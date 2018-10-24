Evans needs second chance - Redknapp

  • From the section QPR

QPR manager Harry Redknapp says convicted rapist Ched Evans "needs a second chance" so he can get on with his life.

Evans has apologised "for the effects" of his actions in 2011 that led to his rape conviction, "not least [on] the woman concerned", but continues to maintain his innocence.

League One side Oldham pulled out of plans to sign him on Thursday.

Redknapp was responding to questions from journalists at a QPR news conference earlier on Thursday, before Oldham's decision and Evans's subsequent statement.

Evans was jailed for five years in April 2012 for raping a woman at a north Wales hotel and released in October 2014 after serving half that term.

