Championship Two side Tobermore United look forward to welcoming Premiership outfit Linfield to Fortwilliam Park for Saturday's Irish Cup fifth round tie.

Tobermore manager Adrian Whiteside and his players say they are anticipating a large crowd for the cup clash.

Tobermore hit the headlines back in 1984 when George Best played a one-off game for them against Ballymena United, losing 7-0 to the eventual winners.