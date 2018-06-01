Kevin Mirallas scores a brilliant free-kick to equalise for Everton in the third round replay with West Ham United.

The Hammers took the lead through Enner Valencia's strike, before Everton went down to 10 men when Aiden McGeady was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Romelu Lukaku went on to put the Toffees ahead in extra time after Mirallas's fine run, but Carlton Cole's close-range finish took the game to penalties, where West Ham won 9-8.