Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen is a "great player" after the midfielder scored a late winner in their 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Jan Vertonghen's deflected shot gave Spurs an early advantage before the visitors equalised through a superb Sebastian Larsson free kick.

Eriksen has won 13 points with his goals in 2014/15, more than any other Premier League player this season.