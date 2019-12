Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal says he is "very happy" with the way his side played, particularly in the second half of their 2-0 win against QPR at Loftus Road.

A fine strike just before the hour mark from Marouane Fellaini and a 94th minute breakaway effort from 19-year-old substitute James Wilson sealed the win for the Red Devils.

The 2-0 win means that United Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League visits to London.