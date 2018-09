Wales coach Warren Gatland says there was a long debate about whether or not to include prop Adam Jones in the Six Nations squad.

The veteran tight-head prop Jones was left out of the 34-man party along with Gloucester fly-half James Hook.

New Zealand-born Gareth Anscombe is one of four un-capped players to be called-up by Gatland.

Gatland told BBC Wales Sport's Nick Webb why he included the Kiwi-born Cardiff Blues fly-half.