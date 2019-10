Musician, DJ and producer Mark Ronson gives his Premier League predictions ahead of the weekend's action.

The Chelsea supporter predicts a 2-1 home win over Manchester City for his beloved Blues in the top-of-the-table match.

Ronson makes a plea to his father to allow them to attend Chelsea games together, after his dad branded him a "curse" after a defeat four years ago.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 31 January, 12:10 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.