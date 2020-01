Stoke City manager Mark Hughes praises "star man" Jonathan Walters after he struck a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 victory at home to Queens Park Ranger.

Walters gave the home side the lead, curling a right-foot shot into the bottom corner, before doubling their advantage.

Niko Kranjcar pulled a goal back for QPR but Walters made sure of all three points with with a header.

The Potters have only lost one of their last six home matches (W4, D1).