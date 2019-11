Sean Dyche says Danny Ings "will be a Burnley player" for the remainder of the season following a 2-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Burnley have won just once in their last 10 matches and remain one point above relegation zone .

Ings, linked this week with a move to Liverpool, has scored seven Premier League goals this season, one shy of Steven Fletcher's club record of eight goals in their only other Premier League season in 2009-10.