Jose Mourinho says Chelsea's team spirit was "amazing" after a last-gasp 1-0 win over Everton.

An 89th-minute deflected strike from Willian gave Chelsea victory and maintained their seven-point Premier League lead.

The Chelsea manager appeared to have ended his interview with Match of the Day's Jonathan Pearce early, avoiding a question about his players' discipline following an on-field melee after Everton's Gareth Barry was shown a red card - but returned to complete the interview shortly afterwards.