West Ham manager Sam Allardyce says Tottenham were lucky to secure a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane after falling two goals behind to the Hammers.

The visitors led 2-0 through goals from Diafra Sakho and Cheikhou Kouyate with just nine minutes left to play, but Danny Rose started the comeback before Harry Kane won a penalty and scored late in injury time.

West Ham scored their 15th headed goal of the season, more than any side managed last season (Liverpool with 14).