The first winter World Cup explained

  • From the section Football

BBC sports editor Dan Roan explains the reasoning behind the recommendation by football's world governing body Fifa that the 2022 World Cup should take place in the winter.

Key football officials on a Fifa taskforce met in Doha to discuss a number of options following concerns that a summer event would endanger the health of players and fans because of high seasonal temperatures.

The recommendation is expected to be ratified by Fifa's executive committee in Zurich on 19 and 20 March.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

England all-rounder Ben Stokes
  • From the section Cricket
Premier League alternative awards
  • From the section Football
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  • From the section Football
Former Premier League player
  • From the section Football
Joshua, Ruiz and Wilder
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Richard Hawley