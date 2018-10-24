BBC sports editor Dan Roan explains the reasoning behind the recommendation by football's world governing body Fifa that the 2022 World Cup should take place in the winter.

Key football officials on a Fifa taskforce met in Doha to discuss a number of options following concerns that a summer event would endanger the health of players and fans because of high seasonal temperatures.

The recommendation is expected to be ratified by Fifa's executive committee in Zurich on 19 and 20 March.

