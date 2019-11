Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "proud" of his players' performance despite their 2-0 Capital One Cup final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley.

After Christian Eriksen's free-kick hit the Chelsea bar, John Terry fired the Premier League leaders ahead when Spurs failed to clear a corner.

Pochettino's side rarely threatened a fightback and went 2-0 down when Spurs defender Kyle Walker diverted Diego Costa's shot into his own net.