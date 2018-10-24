Are Liverpool back on track?

Mark Chapman is joined by Robbie Savage and Danny Murphy for this week's Match of the Day 3, as they discuss whether Brendan Rodgers has got Liverpool firing again after a good run in the Premier League.

After Sunday's 2-1 win against Manchester City, the Reds are currently unbeaten in the league in 2015 and have taken 26 points from a possible 30.

Also up for debate is why Everton have stalled under Roberto Martinez after a decent first season in charge, and Jose Mourinho securing his first piece of silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Tottenham to win the League Cup.

Top videos

Top Stories

Nicola Adams
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Reece James
Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
KSI v Logan Paul
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Chelsea celebrate
Tony Rowe