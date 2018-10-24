England's Michael Carrick believes Harry Kane is the "real deal" and worthy of a place in the squad for his first senior international against Lithuania this Friday.

The striker, 21, has scored 29 goals for Tottenham so far this season and Carrick says Kane's progress has been "sensational", while Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says his confidence must be "sky high".

Carrick goes on to discuss the improvements England have made since the 2014 World Cup, saying the options available to coach Roy Hodgson are "frightening".

