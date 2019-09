Watch Jeff Astle score the winning goal for West Brom in the 1968 FA Cup victory against Everton at Wembley.

In the first FA Cup final to be shown in colour, the former England international scored the game's only goal in the third minute of extra-time to win the match.

West Brom will wear a replica of the 1968 strip at home to Leicester on 11 April as a tribute to Astle, who died in 2002 of a degenerative brain disease caused by the repeated trauma of heading the ball.