Wales and Tottenham defender Ben Davies hopes his international team-mate Gareth Bale has silenced his critics with his performance in the 3-0 win against Israel.

Real Madrid star Bale, 25, has been under the spotlight in Spain following his indifferent recent club form.

Bale scored two goals and set up the other for Chris Coleman's side in their Euro 2016 qualifier in Haifa.

The result moves them top of Group B, something which Davies is happy about.