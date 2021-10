Watch a round-up of the best of the action from the first week of the Women's Super League.

Sunderland shocked title holders Liverpool on their own turf with goals from Beth Mead and newcomer Brooke Chaplen.

Elsewhere, Gemma Davison scored both goals on her league debut for Chelsea as they beat Notts County 2-1.

