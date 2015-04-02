West Brom head coach Tony Pulis & Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger disagree with Greg Dyke's proposals to limit foreign players.

Pulis says the Premier League is now a "world league" while Wenger believes when players are "good enough it doesn't matter where they are from".

Former England managers Glenn Hoddle, Kevin Keegan, Sven Goran Eriksson, Graham Taylor and Steve McClaren have signed a joint letter to Dyke in which they support his proposals. Pulis was visiting the Street League project in Birmingham.