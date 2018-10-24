Notts County Ladies' Ellen White scores a well-worked free-kick in their 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal Ladies in the Women's Super League (WSL) 1.

Laura Bassett appeared to begin to argue with Alex Greenwood as she approached to take the free-kick, before the ball was worked out for White to send a curling effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

"Thankfully it came off," White told BBC Radio Nottingham. "But now we can never do it again, which is a little annoying."

Substitute Chioma Ubogagu scored on her WSL debut to rescue a point for the Gunners.