Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says finishing in the top four is "near to impossible" after they are beaten 4-1 by Arsenal.

Hector Bellerin, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud all scored for the hosts with Jordan Henderson's penalty the only bright spot for the visitors.

Liverpool also had Emre Can sent off after he received a second booking as they slipped nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League.