Jimmy Hasty - A Diamond in the Rough

Belfast born and bred, Jimmy Hasty would become an icon for League of Ireland side Dundalk despite having only one arm as a result of a childhood accident.

Hasty scored 109 goals during six seasons at Dundalk and was joint leading scorer in the League of Ireland in the 1963-64 season with 35 goals.

Perhaps Hasty's finest hour came in the European Cup in September 1963, when he created the first goal and scored the other in a 2-1 win away to FC Zurich as Dundalk became the first Irish team to win a match in the competition.

Presenter Rigsy goes on the trail of Hasty in A Diamond in the Rough, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster, Sunday 12 April at 12:30 BST.