Penalty mishap in England U19s match

Watch the moment England defender Leah Williamson's spot-kick is disallowed for encroachment. German referee Marija Kurtes then incorrectly gives Norway a free-kick instead of ordering a penalty retake.

England were trailing 2-1 on Saturday and will now restart the key Under-19 women's match in the 96th minute with a retaken penalty.

The European U19 Championship qualifier restart will take place at the Seaview Stadium in Belfast at 21:45 BST on Thursday with a different referee, as Kurtes has been sent home following her error.

Pictures courtesy of FATV.

