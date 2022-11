Former QPR manager Harry Redknapp says the club was a bit like a "soap opera" and adds he did not know who was on his side in the end.

Redknapp quit as QPR manager, blaming imminent knee replacement surgery for his decision.

The 67-year-old believes he would have kept QPR in the Premier League despite being second from bottom when he quit.

