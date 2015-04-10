Boss Russ Wilcox says York City need to be in a stable Football League place by the time they move to a new stadium in 2016.

The Minstermen are to end their stay at Bootham Crescent - home since 1932 - when they switch games to the new community venue, after refurbishment costs were deemed not financially viable.

However, Wilcox is adamant York must not be involved in a battle to protect their league status by the time the club is ready to take their place in a new home.