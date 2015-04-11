Paul Heatley scores the winning goal for Crusaders at Solitude to move Stephen Baxter's side to the brink of a first league title success for 18 years.

The Crues lead nearest challengers Linfield by nine points and boast a much superior goal difference with just three matches remaining for both clubs.

The news of the Blues' defeat by Glenavon at Ballymena Showgrounds sparked celebrations in north Belfast, with the party set to continue in next week's home game against Glentoran at Seaview.